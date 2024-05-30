Bystander shot in gunfire exchange between suspect, police at Kroger grocery store near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A bystander was shot as a suspect and police exchanged gunfire at a Kroger grocery store just outside of Cincinnati, on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities were dispatched to the Kroger on Springdale Road just before 4 p.m. ET following a report of "shots fired," according to the Colerain Police Department in Colerain Township, Ohio.

A suspect was outside the store as officers approached, Colerain Township Police Chief Ed Cordie told reporters Wednesday night. The suspect then pointed the weapon at officers "and gunfire ensued," he said. The suspect then retreated into the store.

After various early and conflicting reports from police, law enforcement ultimately confirmed that one bystander had been injured in the gunfire exchange between the suspect and police, the chief said.

During the incident, the suspect was also struck and taken into custody, he added.

Both the bystander and suspect are expected to survive their injuries, he said.

The Kroger location was shutdown following the incident.

"We're making sure everything is processed correctly before allowing people back in," Colerain Police Department PIO Jim Love said Wednesday afternoon, adding, "The store's cameras will be crucial for the investigation."

Love noted that the Springfield Road Kroger location is one of the busiest in the township, saying, "To have shots fired in the middle of the day here is a big deal."

An investigation is ongoing.

