Burning Man participant found dead at festival, homicide investigation underway: Sheriff

(BLACK ROCK CITY, Nev.) -- Officials in Nevada are investigating a homicide after a Burning Man participant was found dead, according to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday at approximately 9:14 p.m., a sheriff's deputy was alerted by an event participant at Burning Man -- an annual festival that takes place in Black Rock City, Nevada -- that there was a man "lying in a pool of blood," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Officials "immediately responded" to the campsite and found a "single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased," according to authorities.

Law enforcement then created a perimeter around the area, with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office's Forensic Science Division assisting in "processing the scene and collection of evidence," officials said. The sheriff's office also noted that they interviewed "several participants in the immediate area."

But as of Sunday, the investigation was "still ongoing," with portion of the festival's "City" having "heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released," according to officials.

"Although this act appears to be a singular one, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances," the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that detectives are actively receiving tips and tracking down information related to the death.

There have been no arrests, officials said.

The identity of the body, which will be transferred to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office, has not been identified by officials, the sheriff's office noted.

Burning Man said in a statement they are "cooperating with law enforcement" as the investigation continues, and three public WiFi spots will be available for attendees who "need to communicate with loved ones," the festival said.

As of Monday, no further information regarding the incident was available, officials said.

Officials said anyone with any additional information regarding the incident should contact the Pershing County Sheriff's Office Investigator Josh Nicholson through dispatch at 774-273-2641.

Burning Man is a "temporary metropolis in Nevada's Black Rock Desert," according to its website.

"Tens of thousands of people converge on a dry lakebed in Nevada, build a fully functional city where they live and work for week, then make it disappear without a trace. In this crucible of creativity, all are welcome!" the festival's website said.

The sheriff's office told ABC News investigation is made more difficult by the fact that Black Rock City is a temporary city that is disappearing Monday, now that attendees have left, so officials have to work before evidence disappears. Because that death happened in such a remote location in the desert, cell phone service is non-existent in most areas, so video and surveillance evidence is not as available as it would be elsewhere, officials said.

