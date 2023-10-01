Buccaneers WR Mike Evans ruled out of game vs. Saints early with hamstring injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost wide receiver Mike Evans early on Sunday afternoon.

Evans left their game against the New Orleans Saints late in the second quarter with a hamstring issue, and started receiving treatment on the sidelines. It’s not clear specifically what happened to Evans on the field, but he then left for the locker room at the Caesars Superdome.

Evans attempted to return to the game in the second half, and was seen riding a stationary bike on the sidelines before the third quarter started. Evans, however, was then walked back to the locker room again and was ruled out for the rest of the game officially just minutes into the period.

After attempting to return to the field, Mike Evans went back to the locker room.@jenhale has the latest pic.twitter.com/nCJdd6sFf1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

Update: Mike Evans has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of today's game. https://t.co/pTBrVYdysW — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 1, 2023

It’s unclear specifically how bad Evans’ injury is, or if it will carry over into next week.

Evans finished the day with 40 receiving yards on three catches. The Buccaneers, after falling into a 3-0 hole early, scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-3 lead into the break.

Evans entered the week with 297 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 17 catches this season. He put up 171 yards and a touchdown on eight catches in their win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, and Evans has scored a touchdown in each of his first three games this fall. The former Texas A&M standout has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine seasons in the league.

Evans is in the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Buccaneers. The 30-year-old and the team attempted to reach a contract extension this offseason, but neither side could agree to one before the season started. He will be a free agent next summer.

