Buccaneers' Randy Gregory does not report for training camp after missing mandatory minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday after he did not report to training camp.

Gregory also had three days of unexcused absences in the team's mandatory minicamps, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine, and he did not participate in voluntary offseason workouts. There has been no word from Gregory, his agent or his attorney to explain his continued absence, according to Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

The linebacker signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay during the offseason to help bolster their defense after losing Shaq Barrett to the Miami Dolphins (before he suddenly retired last weekend). Last season, Gregory was traded from the Denver Broncos to San Francisco 49ers, and posted had 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 2023.

Gregory was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. In 72 career games, he has 22 sacks and 108 tackles.