Bryan Kohberger admits to Idaho college killings in plea hearing

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger admitted to the killings of four University of Idaho students at his change of plea hearing on Wednesday, pleading guilty to all five counts, despite the former criminology student's initial eagerness to be exonerated in the high-profile case.

At the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, Judge Steven Hippler asked Kohberger how he pleads for each count. Kohberger quickly said "guilty" each time, showing no emotion.

Kohberger -- who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the 2022 killings of the four students -- will be spared the death penalty as a part of the plea, according to a letter sent to victims' relatives. He'll be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, according to the agreement.

At the start of the hearing, Kohberger briefly answered questions from Hippler with "yes" and "no," marking the first time since his arrest that Kohberger spoke during court proceedings.

He was asked if he was thinking clearly, and Kohberger responded, "yes." When asked if he was promised anything in exchange for the plea, Kohberger responded, "no." Asked if he was pleading guilty because he is guilty, Kohberger responded, "yes."

Hippler asked Kohberger if he "killed and murdered" each victim, naming the four students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin. Kohberger responded "yes" each time, showing no emotion.

Kohberger's father shook his head as the victims' names were read.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson outlined for the judge the state’s evidence against Kohberger, including Kohberger’s DNA matching the male DNA on a knife sheath left by Mogen's body.

Kohberger also waives his right to appeal as a part of the agreement.

The plea comes just weeks before Kohberger's trial was to get underway. Jury selection was set to start on Aug. 4 and opening arguments were scheduled for Aug 18.

Prosecutors -- who met with victims' families last week -- called the plea a "sincere attempt to seek justice" for the families.

But the dad of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves blasted the move, accusing the prosecutors of mishandling and rushing the plea deal.

Steve Goncalves said outside court on Wednesday that the prosecution "made a deal with the devil."

The Goncalves family told ABC News they contacted prosecutors on Tuesday asking for the terms of Kohberger’s deal be amended to include additional requirements: they asked for a full confession and for the location of the alleged murder weapon -- described by authorities as a KA-BAR-style hunting knife -- which has never been found.

The family said prosecutors turned down the request, explaining that an offer already accepted by the defendant could not ethically be changed. The family said the prosecutors indicated they're asking the court to allow the prosecution to include a factual summary of the evidence against Kohberger at Wednesday's hearing, and that more information about Kohberger’s actions would be presented at his sentencing hearing.

The family of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin said in a brief statement that they're at the hearing "in support of the plea bargain." This is the Chapins’ first appearance at court since their son was killed.

Idaho law requires the state to afford violent crime victims or their families an opportunity to communicate with prosecutors and to be advised of any proposed plea offer before entering into an agreement, but the ultimate decision lies solely with the prosecution.

Kohberger's parents also attended Wednesday's hearing, their first time in court with their son since his arrest in Pennsylvania more than two years ago. Attorneys for the Kohberger family said in a statement on Tuesday, "The Kohbergers are asking members of the media for privacy, respect, and responsible judgment during this time. We will continue to allow the legal process to unfold with respect to all parties."

Prosecutors allege Kohberger fatally stabbed Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin in the students' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Two roommates in the house survived, including one roommate who told authorities in the middle of the night she saw a man walking past her in the house, according to court documents. The roommate described the intruder as "not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the documents.

Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania in December 2022.

