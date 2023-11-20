Browns reportedly signing former Ravens Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns are signing former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Flacco visited with the team and will reportedly sign with the practice squad with the expectation that he'll join the active roster, according to the report. Flacco joins the Browns after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending fracture to his throwing shoulder.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that Flacco will back up rookie DorianThompson-Robinson, who started Sunday in Cleveland's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco played 13 seasons with the Ravens before a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos and three seasons with the New York Jets.