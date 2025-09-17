Brothers testify about box left with them by man accused of trying to assassinate Trump

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — (AP) — A pair of North Carolina brothers testified Wednesday about a box left with them by a man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year.

Samuel and Lazaro Plata described in Spanish through translators how Ryan Routh left the container filled with pipes, bullets, wires and other items at Lazaro Plata's home in Greensboro, North Carolina, in April 2024 — about five months before the alleged attempt.

Both men have known Routh for about 30 years and had previously worked at his roofing business. They contacted authorities last September after seeing news of Routh's arrest.

Wednesday was the fifth day of testimony in the trial of Ryan Routh, who prosecutors said spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had initially blocked off more than three weeks for trial at the Fort Pierce federal courthouse. But prosecutors have said they should be able to rest their case by Thursday or Friday, and Routh’s witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear by Friday.

Both brothers testified that they never opened the box until after Routh's arrest. Lazaro Plata testified that he didn't have any reason to think there was anything suspicious about Routh leaving the container.

An FBI agent testified that he found a 12-page letter in the box addressed to “Dear World.” Prosecutors only wanted the first few lines included as evidence.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you,” the handwritten letter said. “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

Routh had asked that the entire letter be allowed into evidence, arguing that the first few lines lacked context. He was specifically interested in a line that referred to shredding Trump's plane. Routh said the letter doesn't say anything about a golf course, the location of the alleged attack.

Cannon sided with prosecutors, saying the rest of the letter was irrelevant or hearsay.

Routh has indicated he plans to call a firearms expert, as well as two character witnesses. He hasn’t said whether he plans to testify himself. He tried to use the Plata brothers as de facto character witnesses during cross examination, asking questions like, “Did I teach your whole family how to roof and do construction?” and “Have I ever got into a physical fight?”

The judge gave Routh some leeway but eventually brought the questions to an end.

Also Wednesday, Ronnie Jay Oxendine testified that he sold Routh the SKS rifle used in the alleged assassination attempt, according to local news outlets. Oxendine was convicted of a weapons charge in July and was testifying against Routh as part of his plea agreement.

Recounting the incident at the Trump International Golf Club, a Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who testified that he saw a person fleeing the area after hearing gunshots. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witnesses said he confirmed it was the person he had seen.

Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived an attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump's ear. The gunman was then fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.

