Bronny James fully cleared to return to USC basketball 5 months after cardiac arrest

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been cleared to return to basketball activities at USC, five months after he experienced cardiac arrest during a routine practice.

