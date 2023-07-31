Broncos WR K.J. Hamler shares pericarditis diagnosis, will reportedly be waived with eye for return

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler was diagnosed with "mild heart irritation" called pericarditis, he announced via Instagram, Monday.

In light of the medical condition, the Broncos are reportedly planning to waive him on a non-football illness designation. The move is procedural, with hopes to bring him back, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

He's reportedly expected to be to miss weeks, not months with the condition.

As noted by Garafalo, the move to waive Hamler allows for his return, whereas placing him on reserve or the non-football injury list could prevent him from playing for the entire season. The team also needs the roster spot with wide receiver Tim Patrick also sidelined with an Achilles injury.

