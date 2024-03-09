National

Broncos reportedly trade WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for picks

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) walks on the field during warm ups before taking on the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds) (Justin Edmonds/AP)

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network.

Ahead of last season's trade deadline, the Browns reportedly attempted to acquire Jeudy to no avail. But just ahead of free agency and the new league year kicking off next week, the Broncos and Cleveland were able to work out a trade.

Denver is in the process of a furious house cleaning to help clear up cap space.

This story will be updated.

