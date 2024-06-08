National

Brittney Griner to make season debut Friday vs. Lynx

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
A fractured toe has so far delayed Brittney Griner's season debut, but no more.

The Phoenix Mercury star is not only playing but making her season debut on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx alongside veteran guard Rebecca Allen, according to Winsidr's Jasmine Harper.

