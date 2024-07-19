British Open 2024: The most painful shot you'll see this year

Wyndham Clark is one of the finest players on the planet, a U.S. Open champion and future Olympian. And yet even he has to bow down before the merciless beast that is Royal Troon. On Friday at the British Open, Clark slapped out one of the ugliest shots you'll see, thanks to the wicked rough around Troon.

En route to a miserable missed cut, Clark found the high grass on the side of the 15th ... and advanced the ball all of two yards. Get the kids out of the room before you watch this; it's terrifying:

Me after waiting 15 minutes for the green to clear: pic.twitter.com/R6qcmU90sO — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 19, 2024

Oof. That hurts to watch. That hole ended in a bogey, which for him this week counted as a success. Clark would go on to shoot a 9-over 80 on the day to finish the tournament at +16, just a few slots above dead last.

Clark has missed the cut in three majors this year and finished T-56 at the U.S. Open. For all the joy he experienced at the U.S. Open in 2023, the 2024 major season is going to be one to forget.