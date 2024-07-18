Brandon Aiyuk's trade demand, NFL training camp storylines & can the Chiefs three-peat? | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On this episode of Inside Coverage, the "dream trio" of Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab get you ready for the start of NFL Training Camp.

The show kicks off with Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request, which everyone acknowledges the San Francisco 49ers are not likely to accommodate. Jori explains how and why the 49ers can keep Aiyuk, even beyond this season, while Frank tries to come up with a good trade package and a team that might be willing to offer it.

After talking about Jori’s favorite cities to visit for training camp, the group wonders when the Patriots will start Drake Maye at QB and if Justin Fields can overtake Russell Wilson as the Steelers starting QB.

In a new segment called “Two things can be true”, the gang discusses how the Chiefs can be a better team but not have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl, why the Jaguars had to overpay Trevor Lawrence, who will make the Cardinals the highest scoring offense in the NFL (but not improve their record), how the Eagles can either fire their head coach or be a Super Bowl favorite and why Jim Harbaugh was the right hire for the Chargers (even if the Chargers won’t be good this season).

