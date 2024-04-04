Boxed chocolates recalled for potentially life-threatening allergen, incorrect ingredient label

NEW YORK — A Minnesota candy maker has voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of its boxed chocolate candies due to an incorrect ingredient label which could be harmful for those with an almond allergy.

Abdallah Candies of Apple Valley, Minnesota, has voluntarily recalled its Abdallah Candies 8-ounce Sea Salt Almond Alligators because the products bear a chocolate-covered cherries label but actually "contain sea salt almond alligators with an incorrect ingredient label," the company stated.

"Sea salt almond alligators contain almonds as an ingredient, which was not declared on the ingredient label," the candy maker stated in a company announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

According to the company, the affected products were distributed nationwide and sold in "specialty retail stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets."

"The recalled products were distributed from [March 1, 2024, to March 29, 2024]," the company stated in its announcement. "Retail products are packaged in candy boxes with a label on the bottom of the box containing nutrition and ingredient information. The code 0315 is found in a box at the bottom center of the ingredient label."

Abdallah Candies said it has not been notified of any illness associated with the recalled products.

Consumers who may have purchased the product with the code listed in the recall have been advised not to eat any of the affected products and return it to the place of purchase or discard it.

No other Abdallah Candies products are affected, the company said.

Abdallah Candies did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.