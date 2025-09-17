Body found in towed Tesla registered to singer D4vd identified as 15-year-old girl

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) -- The body found in a towed Tesla that was registered to the singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl, according to officials.

A decomposing female body was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla on Sept. 8, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim Wednesday as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year and hadn't been heard from since, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

The circumstances of how she died and ended up in the front trunk are unclear, investigators told ABC News.

The cause of death is still being determined.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 "for a foul odor coming from a vehicle," Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, according to the medical examiner. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said "Shhh..."

The victim appears to have been dead for some time, adding to the complexity of the investigation, sources said following the discovery.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

The vehicle is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the musician, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.

ABC News reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has 3.8 million followers, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Saturday as part of his "Withered" world tour.

