Black bear found sitting on stove inside home after crashing through ceiling

BELL COUNTY, KY — A black bear was discovered sitting on the stove inside a Kentucky home after crashing through the ceiling, authorities said.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Game Warden Derick Creech in Bell County, Kentucky, received a call at approximately 5 a.m. to reports of a black bear inside of somebody’s home, according to a statement from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement released on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, the bear was located sitting on the stove in the kitchen,” authorities said.

Game Warden Creech determined that the bear was able to climb up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic of the residence before falling through the ceiling and directly into the residence below, authorities said.

Warden Creech was able to run the stunned bear out through an open door and back into the wilderness following its fall into the kitchen.

Authorities did not give an estimate on the amount of damage the home sustained during the incident.

