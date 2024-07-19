Bissell recalls over 3 million Steam Shot steam cleaners

NEW YORK — Approximately 3.2 million units of Bissell's Steam Shot steam cleaners are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential burn hazard.

Bissell announced the recall Thursday, saying its Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners with model series numbers 39N7 and 2994 can push out hot water or steam during use or while heating up, potentially causing a burn injury.

In a statement to "Good Morning America," Bissell said in part, "At BISSELL, we are passionate about designing safe and reliable cleaning products. Consumer safety is our top priority and we are working in full cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company said it has received 183 reports of hot water or steam expelling from Steam Shot units so far and 157 reports of minor burn injuries.

Bissell's Steam Shot steam cleaners were manufactured in China and sold at major retailers including Target, Walmart, and national department and home goods stores. The recalled cleaners were also sold online on Bissell's website and retailer sites like Amazon, HSN and other websites from August 2008 to May 2024. They were priced between $35 and $40 for one steam cleaner or $70 for a two-pack of the cleaners.

Bissell’s Steam Shot steam cleaners impacted by the recall include those within the 39N7 and 2994 model series. Image via CPSC

Bissell recommends customers stop using any recalled Steam Shot cleaners immediately, even if the product appears fine to use. The recalled cleaners have the words "STEAM SHOT" or "POWER STEAMER" printed on the side of the units and have model numbers printed on the product rating label on the bottom of the units.

Impacted customers can register for the recall at www.bissell.com/steamshotrecall and visit the site for more instructions on how to properly cut the recalled product's cord before disposing of it. Bissell is offering impacted customers a $60 credit to the company's website or a $40 refund for the recalled product.

To contact Bissell, customers can call 855-417-7001 toll-free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Customers may also email RecallNA@bissell.com or visit www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall or www.BISSELL.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.