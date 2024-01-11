Bill Belichick era with Patriots ends 'amicably,' team owner Robert Kraft says

A legendary era ended with a pair of prepared statements delivered to media.

Bill Belichick ditched his trademark hoodie for a suit jacket and tie as he ditched his 24-year title as New England Patriots head coach for a free agency sure to draw suitors.

Team owner Robert Kraft stood beside Belichick as the 24-year head coach addressed reporters first.

“Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways,” he said. “For me, this is a day of gratitude and celebration.”

Belichick thanked the Krafts, his coaching staff and especially his players — giving them public praise beyond what his outwardly gruff tenure often produced.

“Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players who have ever played,” Belichick said. “I respect the way player scome to work here on a daily basis – all of them, and I’ve coached well over 1,000.”

Belichick and Kraft shook hands as Kraft succeeded him at the podium.

The succession, Kraft says, was not just a mutual decision but also one made “amicably.”

Kraft emphasized “amicably.”

“Coach Belihcik will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England,” Kraft said. “He is the greatest coach of all time — which makes this decision to part ways so hard.

“But this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time.

“At heart, I will always be a sentimental sports fan. So this is an emotional day for me.”

Neither Belichick nor Kraft took questions, but he also did not settle for a prepared statement as he parted ways with the organization he brought six Lombardis and 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Instead, four days after his final game and three days after his final team meeting, Belichick and Kraft together announced: The divorce is happening.

The Patriots will move forward with another coach at the helm.

Expect Belichick to move forward with another organization, his looming 72nd birthday not dimming his passion for coaching nor the enthusiasm of his suitors.

The Atlanta Falcons’ interest in Belichick has been widely reported since the Falcons dismissed head coach Arthur Smith as Sunday night turned to Monday morning.

Belichick’s Thursday remarks were his first since that decision became official.

He did address reporters postgame Sunday evening and again at 7:30 a.m. Monday with blunt acknowledgments of his uncertain future.

It was “way too early” for a decision Monday morning, Belichick said. He reiterated he was still under contract and would work as such.

On Thursday, no longer.

With a hug and pat on the back, Kraft and Belichick divorced.

And with that came the end of an era.