The BEST Cavs team EVER, sorry Bron! + Luka Doncic: defensive JUGGERNAUT | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine have stumbled across undeniable evidence: the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in franchise history. Yes, better than the 2016 title-winning team (sorry, LeBron!) by EVERY statistical measure. The Big Number this week focuses on the Cavs' margin of victory, which has now encroached "all-time great" status. The ascent of Evan Mobley, the MIP case for Ty Jerome, how Kenny Atkinson and Koby Altman have been right with every decision, the addition of De'Andre Hunter, how this has been the best individual seasons for both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland... and how Max Strus is playing the Cavs' "Steph Curry" role (don't worry: Tom and Dan will explain)! The Cavs are absurdly good and this episode will tell you what has been "The Diff."

Plus — the Los Angeles Lakers are somehow BETTER defensively with Luka Doncic than they were with Anthony Davis. How is that possible?? Tom and Dan have you covered on every angle from LeBron past to LeBron present on this must-watch installment of The Big Number.

(1:00) - The Big Diff: Cavs' historic point differential

(13:35) - Cavs' insane offensive rating+

(17:35) - Cavs have 20% of the top players in win share per 48 min

(22:15) - Evan Mobley's impact on Cavs offense

(28:35) - 10 Cavs players averaging 19+ minutes per game

(34:30) - Over/under scoreboard update

(35:10) - Reacting to Luka Doncic against the Mavericks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts