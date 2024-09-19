Bengals WR Tee Higgins returning to practice Thursday after dealing with hamstring injury

Tee Higgins will take part in Thursday's practice, according to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, a positive sign for the 0-2 team.

The 25-year-old Higgins has yet to play in a game this season as he deals with a nagging hamstring injury. He did take part in pre-game warmups Sunday before the Bengals' 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which prompted Taylor to say things were "trending in a positive direction."

Higgins has not taken part in a practice since Week 1. Taylor said Thursday they will "see where it goes" after practice with the hope Higgins will be able to play Monday against the Washington Commanders.

"Tee is — just as simple as he's a top player in this league," Taylor said. "That makes every personnel grouping better when he's in it. So, him and Ja'Marr, obviously two guys that draw a lot of attention singularly. So when you have them on the field together, it's certainly good assets to have."

After tallying at least 908 yards and six touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, Higgins posted 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns while playing in 12 games in 2023.