Basketball legend Bill Walton dead at 71

NEW YORK — Bill Walton, the legendary basketball player and sportscaster, died Monday at 71, according to the NBA.

The two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer died of cancer and was surrounded by family, the NBA said.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Walton "truly one of a kind."

"As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position," Silver said. "His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams."

