Barack Obama continues tradition of sharing his NCAA March Madness bracket

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File) (Michael Caterina/AP)

A ritual that is currently taking place in countless office pools and family and friend groups nation wide starts today. March Madness is here and whether you’ve painstakingly watched as many NCAA basketball games as possible this season or are barely familiar with your local teams, you’ve probably filled out a bracket. But it doesn’t really feel like the tournament has started until the most anticipated bracket of the season is posted.

Former President Barack Obama released his annual bracket for the men’s and women’s tournament on Monday, continuing a tradition started during his first year in office in 2009. The former president has selected the men’s champion twice since 2009, selecting North Carolina in both 2009 and 2017. He has had better luck selecting the women’s champion, correctly selecting 6 times, which he started doing in 2010. But how far does the former president have the local Stetson Mad Hatters going in the 2024 men’s tournament? Not very far, selecting #1 overall seed University of Connecticut to win that round 1 matchup and selecting them to go on to win the men’s tournament. He selected South Carolina to win on the women’s side.

