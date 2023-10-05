Baltimore police release video of persons of interest in Morgan State University shooting

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance video of persons of interest sought in connection with Tuesday's mass shooting at Morgan State University.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals seen in the video.

The gunfire that erupted outside on the campus of the historically Black university in Maryland's most populous city during homecoming week on Tuesday night appears to have been the result of "a dispute between two smaller groups, and one individual was a target of two individuals who had weapons," according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Five people, including four students, were shot. But none of them were the intended target, Worley said.

The victims -- four men and one woman, between the ages of 18 and 22 -- all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at area hospitals, according to police.

The shooting does not appear to have been racially motivated, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Police first responded to the scene to investigate the shooting at approximately 9:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as Morgan State University issued a shelter-in-place order on campus. Just before midnight, police announced on social media that the incident was no longer being considered an active shooter situation. About half an hour later, the school lifted the shelter-in-place order.

All classes at Morgan State University are canceled for the rest of the week, while homecoming events are also canceled or postponed until a suspect is identified, according to the school's president, David Wilson.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Baltimore Police Department detectives at 410-396-2444 or, to remain anonymous, the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.