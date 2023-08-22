Baker Mayfield gets Buccaneers starting QB job over Kyle Trask

Baker Mayfield is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback for this season, according to a Tuesday announcement from the team.

The 28-year-old is set to make his debut against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10, an opportunity to win his first career season opener.

Mayfield was in competition with third-year pro Kyle Trask. In the Buccaneers' first unofficial depth chart ahead of theit preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the beginning of this month, the team listed Mayfield "OR" Trask at starter. Although, Mayfield was placed in the first-team slot Trask in the second.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the battle for the starting position on Sunday and said the team was still undecided.

"We don't have a timetable on it. We'll name [a starter] when we name it," Bowles said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "We feel comfortable with where we're at, so we'll go from there."

