Bad to worse: Jets' Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner doubtful for Sunday. C.J. Mosley to IR

The New York Jets' 2024 season will be memorable, but for the wrong reasons.

The Jets are a disappointing 3-9 and now they'll likely be without two of their young stars on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets will list running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner as doubtful, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Players given the doubtful designation on the injury report rarely play, so the Jets likely will be without a key player on each side of the ball against the Dolphins. In addition, top linebacker C.J. Mosley is going on injured reserve after a season filled with injuries.

Hall, like most of the Jets, has had a disappointing season. He fumbled twice last week, losing one, as he tried to play through a knee injury. Hall has 692 rushing yards in 12 games this season, and has just one 100-yard game this season. There's little reason for the Jets to keep playing him when he's banged up, considering they're out of the playoff hunt.

Rookie Braelon Allen, an intriguing fourth-round pick, will take over the primary back role for the Jets if Hall misses Sunday's game as expected. He has 240 yards on 67 carries this season.

Gardner is another young Jets star who hasn't had his best season. He'll likely miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, doesn't have an interception this season.

Mosley, a five-time Pro Bowler, has a neck injury. His season is done with his IR designation. He played in just four games this season, which is a reason the Jets defense failed to live up to expectations.

The Jets have been in a slide most of the season, and their streak without a playoff berth will reach 14 seasons. That's the longest drought in the NFL. Being without three of their stars on Sunday is unlikely to help turn their miserable season around.