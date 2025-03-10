National

Authorities in the Dominican Republic search for missing American university student

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are searching for a 20-year-old university student from the U.S. who went missing in the popular tourist town of Punta Cana while on vacation.

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 at a beach near the resort where she was staying with several friends, according to Civil Defense officials, who said the search for her continued on Sunday,

Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh.

