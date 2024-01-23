Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2 days in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — (AP) — A man shot and killed 8 people at three locations since Sunday in the Chicago suburbs and remains loose, Illinois authorities said Monday.

Police in the city of Joliet and Will County said they did not know of a motive for the killings. Authorities said the man knows the victims.

The victims were found Sunday and Monday at three separate locations, authorities told reporters Monday evening, several hours after warning on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

One of the people killed was found Sunday in a home in Will County. Seven others were found Monday at two homes in Joliet.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles said that deputies had been staking out one of the houses since Sunday evening in case the suspect in that day’s shootings returned to them. When no one showed, deputies finally went to the door of one of the houses. No one answered so they tried the other house, which they knew was linked to the first house and found the first bodies. Jungles didn’t offer any further details

Jungles said he didn’t have any indications yet of how long the people in the houses had been dead. He said that autopsies are pending.

Asked if the victims were members of the suspect’s family, Jungles said he couldn’t comment except to say that the suspect knew them.

___ This story has been corrected to show that Joliet is a city and not a county.

