Authorities search for diver who went missing in waters off Hawaii coast

(KAUAI, Hawaii) -- Authorities in Hawaii say they are looking for a 44-year-old diver who was last seen on Tuesday in the waters near Kauai in Hawaii.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received a notification at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday from Kauai Fire Department personnel of a possible person in the water near Hanalei Bay, according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies have identified the missing diver as Bryson Higashi, 44, who was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hanalei area.

“Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the diversion of a Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point,” authorities said. “The Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) crew also diverted for the search.”

Higashi is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. His truck was discovered near Hanalei Bay after being left unattended for a full day, officials said.

A multiagency search is now underway for Higashi and includes personnel from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Coast Guard Station Kauai, Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Coast Guard Cutter William Hart, the Kauai Police and Fire Departments as well as Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The current on-scene weather conditions of the search, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, consist of 15 mph winds, 2- to 4-foot seas with occasional showers and reduced visibility.

Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts has been asked to contact the Coast Guard immediately.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.