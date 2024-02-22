AT&T outage impacting US customers, company says

NEW YORK — A network disruption is affecting AT&T customers in the U.S. Thursday.

In a statement to ABC News, the company confirmed the outage and advised customers to make calls over Wi-Fi.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored," an AT&T spokesperson said.

Later Thursday morning, AT&T issued an update saying 75% of its network had been restored.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers," the company said.

Several police departments and municipalities have warned local residents of what they've described as a nationwide outage. In turn, officials have urged callers to contact emergency services by alternative means.

"There is a nationwide AT&T outage that is preventing wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 9-1-1)," the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which serves the Charlotte, North Carolina area, said in a post on X.

The county government in Fairfax, Virginia released a similar warning.

"There is a nationwide AT&T outage that is preventing wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 9-1-1)," the Fairfax County Government said on X. "Try calling from a landline or ask a friend or family member to call 9-1-1 on your behalf."

In response to a request from ABC News, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said they have no comment on the outages. CISA is an agency within the Department of Homeland Security tasked with monitoring cyber threats.

AT&T serves more than 100 million customers across mobile and broadband services, according to the the company's website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.