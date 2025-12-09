Atmospheric river delivers days of heavy rain to Pacific Northwest

(NEW YORK) -- At least four rivers in Washington state are now at major flood stage -- the highest level -- and 11 others are forecast to reach the same level in the next day or two as an atmospheric river delivers heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest

The multiday event from Washington to Oregon is swelling rivers to near-record levels.

The event is forecast to bring up to 7 inches of rainfall in parts of Washington.

Stampede Pass, at an elevation of 3,600 feet in Washington's Cascade Mountains, recorded more than 7 inches of rain on Monday. Usually, this would be snow, but due to the well-above-average temperatures plaguing the West, it's been all rain so far.

More than 1 inch of rain has fallen at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport and more than 1.5 inches was recorded at Portland International Airport in Oregon.

Some rivers may break records. Already, overnight into Tuesday, the Naselle River near Naselle, Washington, has gone from its normal 5 foot depth to nearly 20 feet deep, growing by 10 feet in 12 hours and coming within less than 1 foot of the historical record.

While Washington was the hardest hit on Monday, the atmospheric river has shifted slightly south on Tuesday and will hit Oregon the hardest.

The atmospheric river is expected to retreat north again Tuesday night and into Wednesday and deliver more rain to Washington state.

The rain will continue Thursday and Friday, but it will be much lighter for western Washington and Oregon.

Total rainfall accumulation through the event is still expected to reach over a foot of rain at high elevations and 3 inches or more at some of the lowest elevations.

Midwest winter storm

The Midwest will see a break in the brutal cold over the next couple days until the next shot of Arctic air plunges into the Midwest by Friday and digs in through the weekend. It will reach the Northeast by Sunday morning.

A strong low pressure system is moving through the Upper Midwest and creating dangerous wind and snow conditions on Tuesday.

A widespread area of damaging wind has led to high wind warnings across at least seven states from Montana to Minnesota to Colorado where gusts up to 65 mph are generally expected Tuesday. Higher elevations in the mountains of Colorado could have gusts up to 90 mph.

This could dislodge even hardened snow on the ground and create ground blizzard conditions.

Anyone driving in these areas should use extreme caution. High-top vehicles like semis can be overturned in these conditions. Power outages are also possible. Plus, there will be low visibility with any blowing snow.

Meanwhile, some areas will see falling snow, too.

A winter storm warning is in place with 2 to 7 inches of snow possible from parts of North Dakota through parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Minneapolis could see 2 to 4 inches of snow and gusts up to 35 mph Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of South Dakota, southern Minnesota and central Iowa because gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday could lead to blizzard conditions by dislodging snow already on the ground, along with minor new snow accumulations.

On Wednesday, this storm will bring rain and snow to the Northeast.

