Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL offseason preview: Raheem Morris ready to build around Michael Penix Jr. despite bad Kirk Cousins deal

2024 season: 8-9, second in NFC South, missed playoffs

Overview: The Falcons missed the playoffs for a seventh straight season last year, but it certainly felt different in Atlanta — at least by the end when the team turned to rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons are in a good place moving forward under Penix, even if the team still has to figure out how to survive the bad Kirk Cousins contract. The team owes him $27.5 million next season, and can’t really get rid of him unless they find a trading partner willing to pay. Or, they’ll have to absorb some of that deal and try to make the best of it in a year when they aren’t in the best place financially.

While they will likely feel the pain of that deal for the near future, head coach Raheem Morris has the team moving in the right direction. He has a new defensive coordinator coming in, who should help significantly, and Penix has several targets at his disposal. The offense was fun at the end, too, even if it didn’t always translate into wins.

For the first time since their run to the Super Bowl and the Matt Ryan era, it feels like the Falcons might finally have a long-term plan at quarterback. Morris has to build around him and make it work.

Key free agents

LB Matt JudonLB Lorenzo CarterS Justin SimmonsCB Mike HughesC Drew Dalman

Who's in/out: Simmons will have plenty of options if he wants to leave. He had 62 tackles and two interceptions last season in what was a great showing. Hughes has been very solid in his two seasons with the Falcons, too, though he will likely bring a bigger price tag for a team not in the best financial position.

While it may seem minimal, bringing back Dalman to work with Penix would be huge. Giving the young quarterback a veteran presence on the offensive line feels like a no-brainer for the Falcons.

As for their linebackers, it’d be easy for the Falcons to let them both go. Carter had three sacks in his two years with the team, none of which came last season, and he largely struggled in 2024. Judon, even though he had his worst statistical full season since his rookie campaign, is probably too expensive to strike a new deal with.

Key free-agent needs

Edge rusherCornerbackSafety

Why the holes? The Falcons don't have a lot of room to work with, but they can bolster their defense significantly in free agency. They finished the season with the second-fewest sacks in the league, so finding a solid edge rusher here would be huge — especially if they lose Judon or Carter.

The Falcons need another solid cornerback to pair with A.J. Terrell Jr., too. Heck, any addition to their secondary would be huge depending on whether safeties Simmons and Richie Grant reach free agency. Atlanta's defense struggled immensely last season as a whole, so bringing in a proven piece or two should provide new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich a quick boost.

Do they have the money?

No. The Falcons enter the offseason more than $10 million in the hole. Only five other teams are in a worse financial spot than they are.

Notable potential cuts

DL David OnyemataDL Grady Jarrett

Why they might be gone: Both of these guys carry too big of a price tag into 2025. Jarrett has spent his entire career with the Falcons, but he hasn't been to a Pro Bowl since 2020 and he has just four total sacks to his name over the past two seasons combined. He'll be 32 next season, and brings a cap hit of more than $16 million. Onyemata is in a similar boat. While he had a great campaign last fall, the Falcons have Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus from last year's draft available. If they opt for the two young guys, it would bring the Falcons' books out of the red immediately and it's probably a better long-term play.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 152nd round: No. 464th round7th round (from Rams)

Good draft fit

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams would be a great pickup for the Falcons, and he could step in and improve their pass rush quickly. He had a career-high 15 tackles and five sacks last season with the Bulldogs, though he missed time with an ankle injury. With development, Williams has the potential to really boost the Falcons off the edge.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Trading Kyle Pitts

The former top-five draft pick will be heading into the final year of his rookie contract and, unfortunately, just never found a consistent role in the Falcons' new offense. He doesn't offer enough as a blocker to stay on the field at all times and is not the same level of target-earner as Drake London. Even Darnell Mooney brought more in his role. There's a chance Pitts can revive his once-promising career as a dynamic pass-catcher but it's unlikely to be in Atlanta. —Matt Harmon