Atlanta Braves place outfielder Michael Harris II on IL with hamstring strain as injury woes continue

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves runs to second base in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on June 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Brave/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have placed center fielder Michael Harris II on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. The Braves are calling up outfielder Ramón Laureano from the minor leagues to fill out the roster.

Although Atlanta placed Harris on the 10-day injured list, the 23-year-old outfielder has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which may extend his recovery. Per multiple reports, Braves manager Brian Snitker doesn't know how long Harris will be out, but expects it to be a long time.

Harris left the Braves' game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays early, after injuring himself while running the bases. Harris grimaced on the way from second to third, but was able to walk off by himself.

The Braves went on to win the game, 7-4.

Harris, who was NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, currently holds a batting average of .250 this season, with 65 hits, 20 RBIs, five home runs and eight stolen bases. His OPS is .653.

It's the latest blow for the Braves, who have dealt with several injuries to key players in recent weeks. The biggest loss was reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his ACL on May 26 and is out for the rest of the season. Other players ruled out include catcher Sean Murphy and pitchers Jimmy Herget and A.J. Minter.

The Braves are 38-30 and sit second in the NL East, well behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies at 47-23.

