Arsenal dominate Real Madrid, Champions League power rankings & Van Dijk stays a Red!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Arsenal’s two-leg domination over Real Madrid. Has Mikel Arteta proven Arsenal belong? What’s next for Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid?

Christian and Alexis then recap every other Champions League tie as well as give us their CL power rankings ahead of the Semi-Finals. Is Arsenal now the Champions League favorites?

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and recap the latest news including Kylan Mbappe's suspension, Kevin De Bruyne's next destination & Virgil Van Dijk's new contract.

(7:30) - Arsenal dominate Real Madrid

(34:05) - Inter, PSG & Barcelona advance to CL Semis

(50:00) - Rápido Reactions: Mbappe, De Bruyne, Van Dijk & More

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts