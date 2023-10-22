National

AP Top 25: Top six unchanged as Alabama moves up to No. 9 and Penn State drops to No. 10

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
Penn State dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 after its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 after losing 20-12 to the Buckeyes in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the top 25 behind Georgia and Michigan.

The top six teams in the poll kept their spots while Texas moved up to No. 7, Oregon moved up to No. 8 and Alabama is at No. 9 after a comeback win over Tennessee.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Oregon

9. Alabama

10. Penn State

11. Oregon State

12. Ole Miss

13. Utah

14. Notre Dame

15. LSU

16. Missouri

17. North Carolina

18. Louisville

19. Air Force

20. Duke

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. UCLA

24. USC

25. James Madison

