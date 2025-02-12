Another storm hitting Midwest, East Coast as Mid-Atlantic digs out from major snowfall

NEW YORK — As the Mid-Atlantic digs out from a significant snowstorm, a new winter storm is underway in the Midwest and heading toward the Northeast.

Heavy snow is falling from Des Moines, Iowa, to Chicago to Detroit on Wednesday afternoon.

Up to 8 inches of snow has already been recorded in parts of Iowa.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for portions of Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The storm will move into the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Wednesday night.

Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia will see rain, while New York City through Boston will get a wintry mix that changes to rain overnight.

Meanwhile, on the southern end of the storm, heavy rain and potential flooding is in the forecast from Texas to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Tornadoes are possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Winds could reach 70 mph.

This comes after another snowstorm walloped the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.

Virginia recorded more than 14 inches of snow and West Virginia recorded 13 inches. More than 800 car crashes have been reported in Virginia and over 180,000 customers in the state are without power on Wednesday.

Public schools are closed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where there's more than 6 inches of snow on the ground.

Farther north, Philadelphia saw 2.6 inches of snow and New York City saw 1.4 inches.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.