Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors after 4-game absence due to personal family matter

Andrew Wiggins is back with the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins returned to the team’s practice facility on Tuesday after missing four straight games while dealing with a personal family matter, according to multiple reports.

Wiggins flew back to the Bay Area on Monday, and then joined the team for practice on Tuesday afternoon. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins is expected to play on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Chase Center.

Specifics regarding Wiggins’ absence are still unknown. He said Tuesday that, while things haven't been completely resolved, he's taking things day by day.

"I had to take care of what I had to take care of, be present for that and then when I think it's an appropriate time to come back, that's what I felt like," Wiggins said after practice on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I'm back here with the team and ready to get to it."

The Warriors survived just fine without Wiggins this past week. They went 3-1 without him, picking up wins over the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. They were blown out 140-88 by the Boston Celtics on Sunday, however, which wrapped up a four-game road trip. Moses Moody started in place of Wiggins, though he's expected to come off the bench again now that Wiggins is back.

Wiggins, 29, is averaging a career-low 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds this season, his fourth with the Warriors.

"I don't care about the basketball. Life is way more important than the game," Kerr said, via ESPN. "The main thing is if any of our players have a life situation where they need to be with their family, then that's where they're going to be."

The Warriors hold a 32-28 record heading into Tuesday’s game against the Bucks, which kicks off a three-game homestand. The Warriors currently sit in 10th in the Western Conference standings, but they hold a five-game lead over the Utah Jazz for the final playoff spot.