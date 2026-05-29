Amtrak fire suspends Penn Station service for NJ Transit commuters

(NEW YORK) -- A fire erupted on Amtrak work trains in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey early Friday, suspending Penn Station service for NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road commuters.

LIRR service has since resumed, but the NJ Transit suspension into Penn Station is ongoing.

Two Amtrak work trains collided in the Hudson River tunnel at about 1:25 a.m., impacting the electrical system and igniting a fire, said Janno Lieber, head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

One NJ Transit passenger called the experience "frightening," telling ABC News, "Someone yelled there was a fire on the track ... there was a very loud explosion that shook the train and caused the lights to go out. We didn't move for maybe 8 to 10 minutes."

"I rely on NJ Transit to get to work, so I am now deeply concerned about how I will commute safely moving forward," the New Jersey resident said.

Amtrak service is also impacted. Amtrak said trains south of Penn Station are suspended until at least noon while "lengthy delays" are expected north of Penn Station.

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