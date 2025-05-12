Alexander brothers face new charges, including sex trafficking of a minor

A high-profile case against prominent real estate moguls took a new turn this week as federal prosecutors filed new charges against Oren and Tal Alexander, as well as their brother Alon, on May 8.

Filed as part of a superseding indictment, which overrides the first indictment, the charges against the Alexander brothers include additional counts of alleged sex trafficking -- one of which involves a minor.

Brothers Oren and Tal Alexander gained notoriety in New York's luxury real estate market through their company, Alexander Group, and have been under federal investigation alongside Oren's twin, Alon, since late 2024.

They have been accused of luring women to nightclubs and parties, then drugging and sexually assaulting them.

All three previously pleaded not guilty to the first set of sex trafficking charges.

They face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the federal charges.

In addition to new charges, the superseding indictment included more alleged victims. Six alleged victims now form the basis for the criminal charges.

An individual identified as Minor Victim-3 was trafficked, even though Alon and Tal Alexander would have had a "reasonable opportunity" to observe she was not yet 18, the new indictment alleged.

"The superseding indictment changes nothing," the attorneys for Tal Alexander, Milton Williams and Deanna Paul told ABC News last week, calling it "a reheated version of the same case."

Richard Klugh, an attorney for Oren Alexander, shared similar sentiments, saying that the new charges are misguided and lack merit.

"We will fight any new spin offered in these charges and establish our client's innocence as he has shown his willingness to do in passing a rigorous polygraph examination," Klugh said.

Alon Alexander's attorney, Howard Srebnick, also referred to his client's willingness to take a polygraph, stating, "Alon passed a lie detector test, administered by a former, senior FBI polygraph examiner, establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment."

"To our knowledge, not a single alleged accuser, including those in the new version of the indictment, has passed an FBI lie detector test," he continued.

Federal prosecutors did not respond to the defense lawyer's assertion of a misguided prosecution, except to call it an ongoing investigation.

The case has sent shockwaves through New York's real estate community, where the Alexander Group was known for brokering multimillion-dollar deals for celebrity clients.

An arraignment on the new charges was not immediately set. The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for January.

