Alec Baldwin moves to dismiss charges against him in fatal 'Rust' shooting case

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Alec Baldwin asked a New Mexico judge on Thursday to dismiss the charges against him stemming from the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," accusing prosecutors of "unethical disparagement of Alec Baldwin."

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas accused prosecutors of "violating nearly every rule in the book" to secure a grand jury indictment.

"The State did not make Baldwin’s witnesses available to testify. Nor did it present the exculpatory and favorable evidence to the grand jury," the motion to dismiss said.

"The State prosecutors have engaged in this misconduct -- and publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties -- without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years. Enough is enough."

The special prosecutor handling the case declined to comment on the substance of Baldwin’s motion, saying a response would come in a court filing due in two weeks.

