Alaska Airlines flight diverted after 'credible security threat'

By Amanda Maile and Clara McMichael, ABC News

NEW YORK — An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted late Sunday after a "credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat," the airline confirmed to ABC News.

The flight diverted to Portland "following appropriate [Federal Aviation Administration] procedures and guidance from air traffic control," the airline said.

The event is being investigated by law enforcement, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

