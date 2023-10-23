Alaska Airlines flight diverted after 'credible security threat'

NEW YORK — An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted late Sunday after a "credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat," the airline confirmed to ABC News.

The flight diverted to Portland "following appropriate [Federal Aviation Administration] procedures and guidance from air traffic control," the airline said.

The event is being investigated by law enforcement, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

