National

Air Force crew ejects safely as B-1 bomber crashes during landing in South Dakota

By Luis Martinez and Jolie Lash, ABC News

FILE photo, Ross Harrison Koty/Getty Images

By Luis Martinez and Jolie Lash, ABC News

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Four crew members from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota ejected safely from their aircraft Thursday night when their bomber crashed while attempting a landing.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to the base.

The crew had been on a training mission, Ellsworth Air Force Base confirmed Thursday night.

An officer board will investigate the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!