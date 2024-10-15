92 unaccounted for in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, 'dangerous flow of misinformation' ongoing: Governor

Ninety-two people remain unaccounted for in hard-hit North Carolina in the wake of the "catastrophic disaster" left behind by Hurricane Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

The number will continue to fluctuate as new reports come in and other reports are resolved, Cooper said.

This comes as North Carolina continues to face "a persistent and dangerous flow of misinformation" about recovery efforts, the governor said.

"If you're participating in spreading this stuff, stop it," Cooper said. "Whatever your aim is, the people you are really hurting are those in western North Carolina who need help. The safety of our government and volunteer response workers, including FEMA, remains a top priority. "

The governor said he's directed the state's Department of Public Safety to "coordinate law enforcement assistance for FEMA and other responders who need it to help assure their safety and security, so people can keep getting the help that they desperately need."

This weekend, a Bostic, North Carolina, man armed with a handgun and rifle was arrested for allegedly threatening to harm workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the state, authorities said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell did not address the arrest at Tuesday's news conference, but she said, "Over the weekend, out of an abundance of caution, we made operational changes to keep FEMA personnel safe, but none of the changes we made impacted ongoing search and rescue or other life safety operations."

"It’s heartbreaking to see words or acts of hatred toward anyone, let alone federal responders who are here to help people in this critical time," Criswell said.

"We are not going anywhere," she said. "Misinformation will not deter us from our mission."

