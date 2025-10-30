9-year-old Carol Ann was killed in a church in 1962. Her murderer has finally been ID’d.

(BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.) -- A 9-year-old girl's killer has been identified more than 60 years after she was raped and murdered in a Pennsylvania church, authorities announced.

On Oct. 22, 1962, Carol Ann Dougherty was on her way to the library when she was raped and strangled at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Bristol, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said.

"We believe it may be the only rape and murder of a little girl in a church in the United States," Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn said at a news conference.

A grand jury investigation has now identified Carol Ann's killer as William Schrader, who Schorn described as an "absolute predator." Although Schrader died in 2002, he's now "definitively linked" to the murder "through the combination of decades-old evidence and recent investigative developments,” the DA's office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

In 1962, a witness reported seeing Schrader -- who lived near the church -- outside the church around the time of the murder, and police initially questioned him, the DA's office said. Schrader failed a polygraph test and investigators determined he lied about his alibi, authorities said. After Schrader realized he was a suspect, he left Pennsylvania and moved to the South, Schorn said.

“Schrader's life was marked by a pattern of violence and sexual violence, particularly against young, pre-pubescent, and adolescent females,” the DA's office said in a statement. Investigators determined he “sexually abused nearly every female child he lived with or had access to,” prosecutors said.

A pubic hair collected from Schrader at the start of the investigation was tested in the 1990s, and it showed "significant similarities" to hair found in Carol Ann’s hand, officials said. There were 141 pubic hair samples tested during the decadeslong investigation, and “all other individuals were eliminated,” officials added.

A breakthrough in the case came last year when investigators interviewed Schrader’s stepson, who said Schrader “confessed to him on two separate occasions that he murdered a little girl in a Pennsylvania church,” the DA’s office said. Schrader allegedly told his stepson he lured Carol Ann inside, raped her and “had to kill the girl in Bristol to keep her from talking,” the DA’s office said.

Carol Ann’s murder "changed my family’s life forever," her sister, Kay Dougherty, said at Wednesday’s news conference.

"Our family lived without answers and the uncertainty surrounding Carol's death became a part of who we were," she said through tears. "My parents both passed away without knowing on this earth who murdered their daughter. ... After so many decades of unknowing, this finding finally brings closure and a truth to a wound that never healed."

