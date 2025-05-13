76ers promote former NBA veteran Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager

Jameer Nelson never played for his hometown team during his 14-year NBA career, but he found a way to join them once he hung up his sneakers. Nelson was promoted into an assistant general manager role with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Nelson initially joined the organization in 2020, when he served in that same role with the team's G League squad, the Delaware Blue Coats. He was promoted into the general manager role with the Blue Coats in 2023. The team went 19-15 in Nelson's first year as general manager. The Blue Coats finished with a 14-20 record during the 2024-25 season.

Prior to joining the 76ers as a front-office member, Nelson spent 14 seasons in the NBA. He spent 10 years with the Orlando Magic after being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. Nelson later played for the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.1 assists over his career.

Nelson's best year came during the 2008-09 NBA season. He averaged a career-high 16.7 points and added 5.4 assists, earning his first and only All-Star selection. Nelson reached the playoffs in five consecutive seasons with the Magic, but never won a championship over his career.

The 76ers are looking to bounce back next season after going a disappointing 24-58. Injuries were mostly to blame for the team's failures. Joel Embiid played in just 19 games due to a knee issue. Both Paul George and Tyrese Maxey also missed time due to injury.