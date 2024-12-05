7.0 magnitude earthquake reported off Northern California coast, tsunami warning canceled

PETROLIA, Calif — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is off the coast near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

Also, a tsunami warning that had been issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including San Francisco, was canceled just before noon local time.

"The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon," the National Tsunami Warning Center wrote on X. "No tsunami danger presently exists for this area."

The warning had been in effect from Davenport, California, to Douglas/Lane Line Oregon, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Police in Berkeley, California, had issued an evacuation order for parts of the city "due to a tsunami coming to West Berkeley."

"People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW," the police department said. "Stay east of 7th St. This is a lawful order to leave now."

The earthquake was reported at 10:44 a.m. local time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Subsequent earthquakes were reported in the region, including a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Petrolia, according to the USGS.

Shake alerts in the USGS's earthquake early warning system were delivered as far north as Lincoln City, Oregon, and as far south as Salinas, California, the agency said.

"System was activated and performed as designed. Still trying to ascertain how much warning people received," the USGS said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials with the state's Office of Emergency Services are "actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California."

"Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders," he said on social media.

Regarding aftershocks, there is currently a 5% chance of a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake occurring in the next week, and a 34% chance of a magnitude 5 quake occurring in that time frame, the USGS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.