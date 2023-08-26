National

7 injured in shooting at Boston Caribbean carnival celebration

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

BOSTON — Seven people were shot at a Caribbean carnival celebration in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot just before 8 a.m. Saturday, BPD Officer Michael Torigian told ABC News.

All seven victims have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian.

Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made, according to Torigian.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

