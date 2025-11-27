A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks the Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

SUSITNA, Alaska — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the Anchorage metropolitan area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at about 8:11 a.m. local time at a depth of 69 kilometers (43 miles), according to the USGS. Its epicenter was located 12 kilometers (7 miles) west-northwest of Susitna, Alaska, an area located about 67 miles (108 kilometers) northwest of the city. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

A tsunami was not expected, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

Alaska is the most earthquake-prone state in the U.S. and one of the most seismically active regions in the world, according to the USGS. The state experiences a magnitude 7 earthquake almost annually.

Thursday's quake is the largest to hit the south central part of Alaska since 2021, KTUU TV reported.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.