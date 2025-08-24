5 shot, 1 fatally, as multiple gunmen open fire in New York City park: NYPD

(NEW YORK) -- A man was killed and four other people were injured when gunfire broke out on Saturday night at a New York City park where a large crowd had gathered for a basketball tournament, according to police.

The gunfire erupted around 7:27 p.m. as multiple shooters opened fire inside Haffen Park in the Bronx, prompting the crowd on hand to scatter and seek cover, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to the park in the Baychester neighborhood of the Bronx after 911 callers reported multiple people had been shot, according to a statement from the NYPD.

ABC New York City station WABC reported that the shooting occurred as a crowd had gathered for a youth basketball tournament.

Upon arrival to the park, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the face, according to the police statement.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where the male victim was pronounced dead, police said. The wounded teenage girl was listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police.

Three other victims wounded in the park shooting showed up at hospitals in private vehicles, including a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, who were who were both shot in the back and were listed in stable condition, police said on Sunday morning. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the arm during the incident and was taken by private vehicle to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, where he was in stable condition on Sunday.

Police said they are withholding the name of the man who was killed pending notification of his family.

At least four people were detained for questioning shortly after the shooting, according to police, who haven't said if those people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police, who are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact detectives immediately.

Saturday's shooting marked the second consecutive weekend that the NYPD responded to a mass casualty shooting.

Three men were killed and 11 people were wounded during an Aug. 17 incident in which multiple shooters opened fire inside the Taste of the City Lounge, a bar and restaurant in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said two of the three people killed were involved in the shooting and that one man who was fatally shot was an uninvolved bystander.

Two other perpetrators who allegedly opened fire inside the lounge remain at large, authorities said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators have determined that lounge shooting was gang related.

The shootings occurred as the most recent NYPD crime statistics show homicides citywide are down by 19.6% so far this year compared to the same year-to-date period in 2024. The data also show that the number of shooting victims are down 19.4% this year compared to 2024, and the number of shooting incidents has fallen by nearly 20% over the same period compared to last year.

