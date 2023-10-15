49ers, Browns sidelines clear as players scuffle before kickoff

Things got heated Sunday before kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

During pregame warmups in Cleveland, several players from both team got into a scuffle at midfield near the 49ers sideline. As the incident escalated, players from both sidelines joined in on the fray.

The Browns and 49ers got into a pregame scuffle. Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams, Elijah Moore and more involved. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9cRn5Y0KUI — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

A closer angle shows that 49ers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams from the 49ers were in the middle of it. Aiyuk and Browns safety Juan Thornill traded shoves before Samuel jumped in to push Thornill. Williams then body checked Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, knocking his helmet off.

"This is the worst thing that can happen for Cleveland. Don't poke the bear!"



The crew reacts to things getting chippy ahead of 49ers-Browns on FOX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8cza7Wf8x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

Things eventually settled down without further escalation.

Later, as the 49ers left the field for their locker room, officials stood between players from both teams as Browns players patrolled the sideline.

The Browns were getting a good look at the 49ers as they walked off the field. Anthony Walker, Matt Adams and Juan Thornhill doing most of the staring down. #Browns pic.twitter.com/xgSKcVu3xx — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

It's not clear what sparked the skirmish, and it didn't initially appear that officials handed out any penalties or ejections — a good thing for the 49ers, who saw some of their best players in the middle of the action.