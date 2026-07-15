4-year-old shoots, kills 2-year-old with gun left unsecured in car: Sheriff

(KISSIMMEE, Fla.) -- A 4-year-old boy shot and killed a 2-year-old boy with a gun that was left unsecured in a car, according to authorities in Florida.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a home in Kissimmee where they found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said at a news conference. The little boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff said.

The two children were alone in the car when the 4-year-old found an unsecured gun and discharged it, striking the 2-year-old, the sheriff said.

The gun was "literally in the open," Blackmon said.

"I would think if it's in a holster, maybe make it harder for the child to manipulate, as well, but it's literally laying out by itself. So it's easy to grab, and you pull the trigger. And you can't recall that, it's not a video game," Blackmon said.

The sheriff described the two boys as relatives but not siblings.

"The family had just arrived and was visiting here from Georgia" for vacation, Blackmon said.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said, noting that charges are likely. Prosecutors said on Wednesday, "Because this is an active and ongoing investigation, we have no information to release at this time."

ABC News' Aidan Gellert contributed to this report.

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